December 24, 2025 9:04 PM हिंदी

Three saplings for every tree cut: DM clarifies rules on Pirpainti Power Project

Bhagalpur, Dec 24 (IANS) Amid ongoing development work for the proposed power plant in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, concerns from local farmers have begun to surface, particularly over the removal of trees from government-acquired land in the Pirpainti area.

As preparations related to construction move forward, the district administration has sought to reassure residents that environmental rules and government regulations are being strictly followed.

Speaking to IANS, Bhagalpur District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary stated that the Bihar government has clear provisions in place regarding tree removal on acquired land.

As per the rules being followed, for every tree that is cut down, three new saplings must be planted as compensation. This policy is being strictly adhered to.

The aim is to minimise environmental damage and ensure long-term ecological balance in the region.

Dr Chaudhary further explained that the responsibility for plantation and maintenance does not end with planting saplings alone.

The company involved in the power plant project has already deposited a designated amount with the Forest Department to cover all related expenses.

These costs include soil preparation, labour charges, water supply, and other essential requirements necessary for the healthy growth and survival of the plants.

According to the DM, the funds being provided are in fact meant to ensure that the saplings are properly nurtured over time. There is nothing like that; the saplings are being planted only as a formality.

The administration has assertively said that environmental safeguards are being treated as an integral part of the project. These safeguards are not at all afterthoughts.

Officials maintain that all development activities in Pirpainti are being carried out while keeping government norms, environmental guidelines, and local sensitivities in mind.

Despite these assurances, some farmers in the area remain anxious about the broader impact of the project on their livelihoods and surroundings. Tree removal and land acquisition have naturally raised fears related to agriculture, water availability, and long-term sustainability.

However, district officials insist that development and environmental protection can move forward together.

By enforcing compensatory afforestation and ensuring proper funding for plant care, the administration aims to strike a balance between infrastructure growth and ecological responsibility as the Pirpainti power plant project progresses.

--IANS

brt/dan

