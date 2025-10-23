Karke dekho, mereko mat bolna: Stump mic captures Rohit and Iyer's debate over call for single

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) During India’s innings in the ongoing second ODI against Australia, the stump mic caught a hilarious exchange between opener Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer amidst their crucial 118-run partnership for the third wicket. The duo was heard debating whose call it was to take a single.

During the match, when Rohit tucked a delivery from Hazlewood, he immediately set off for a run, but Shreyas signalled him to go back. Rohit, confident there was a run, said, “Shreyas, this was a single.”

In response, Iyer said, “Aap karke dekho, mereko mat bolna phir (You call, don’t blame me later).” Rohit then remarked, “Tere ko call dena padhega, wo saatva over daal raha hai (You will have to call first. He is bowling the seventh over).”

Iyer explained, “Mujhe uska angle pata nahi hai. Call do na! (I don’t know his angle. Just give me the call).” To this, Rohit responded, “Mai nahi de sakta hu ye call (I can’t),” and Iyer concluded by saying, “Saamne hai aapke (He’s right in front of you).”

Aakash Chopra, on commentary, reacted to the conversation and weighed in: "This is an indication for all garden boys. That this is their call. Shreyas was convinced there was no single there. He clearly said no.

His fellow commentator Irfan Pathan added, "That's where experience comes into play. He has bowled seven straight overs. So obviously, he will be tired. Both are making a comeback into the ODIs. They could have taken a run here."

Batting first, India struggled in the powerplay as Xavier Bartlett took two wickets in an over, dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, to leave the visitors reeling at 17/2 in 6.5 overs.

Rohit had a rough start, including surviving a relentless seven-over spell from Josh Hazlewood. However, he found his rhythm to anchor the innings with 73 off 97 balls – laced with nine fours and two sixes.

Iyer supported him well with a steady 61 off 77 balls, including seven boundaries, as the pair shared a 118-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

Although Adam Zampa threatened to trigger another mini-collapse, crucial runs from Axar Patel (44) and a late 37-run stand between Harshit Rana (24) and Arshdeep Singh (13) ensured India posted a competitive total of 264-9.

