TPL 7: GS Delhi Aces seal semis berth with biggest win of season; Rangers stay in hunt

Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (IANS) GS Delhi Aces registered the biggest margin of victory this season to seal a place in the semifinals, while Rajasthan Rangers also won their match on the penultimate day as the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 witnessed high-octane action at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Rangers and Chennai Smashers got proceedings underway in the opening game on Saturday. Ekaterina Kazionova and Irina Bara faced off in the Women’s Singles match, with the former clinching a 13-12 win to set the tone for the Rangers. In the Mixed Doubles match, Ekaterina Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh registered a 14-11 win against Irina Bara and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli.

The World No. 26 Luciano Darderi cruised to a 15-10 victory against Dalibor Svrcina in the Men’s Singles. Although Dalibor Svrcina and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli managed a 14-11 win against Luciano Darderi and Dhakshineswar Suresh, Rajasthan Rangers prevailed 53-47 in the matchup.

In the second match of the day, table-toppers GS Delhi Aces carried on their exceptional run with a win against Gujarat Panthers. Sofia Costoulas triumphed 18-7 against Nuria Brancaccio in the Women’s Singles. Sofia Costoulas then teamed up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to win 15-10 against Nuria Brancaccio and Anirudh Chandrasekar in the Mixed Doubles.

Billy Harris secured a narrow 13-12 win against world No. 42, Alexandre Müller, world No. 42, in the Men’s Singles. Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan completed the rout with a 16-9 victory against Alexandre Müller and Anirudh Chandrasekar, giving GS Delhi Aces a 62-38 win – the biggest margin of victory this season.

In the second half of the day, Gurgaon Grand Slammers faced Yash Mumbai Eagles. SG Pipers and Hyderabad Strikers will also go head-to-head with a place in the top four up for grabs.

Tennis Premier League is Asia's biggest tennis league, showcasing India’s top talent alongside international tennis stars. Supported by tennis legends like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO of SG Pipers), along with Bollywood icons such as Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, TPL brings together sports, entertainment, and business leaders in a unique blend of competition and engagement.

