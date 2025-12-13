Solar powerhouse: Rajasthan contributes over 27 pc to national solar capacity

Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Once known primarily for its forts, folklore, and vast deserts, Rajasthan is rapidly redefining its identity, this time as the beating heart of India’s clean energy revolution.

Powered by abundant sunshine, decisive governance, and bold policy reforms, the desert state is steadily emerging as the country’s foremost solar energy hub.

At the centre of this transformation is Pugal in Bikaner, where India’s largest solar park is taking shape.

With a planned capacity of 2,450 megawatts and a massive 5,000 megawatt-hours of battery energy storage, the project is a landmark not just for Rajasthan, but for India’s renewable energy ambitions.

Complementing it are four large battery energy storage projects, together offering nearly 6,000 megawatt-hours of storage at an investment of Rs 6,000 crore.

Remarkably, these projects have secured the lowest tariffs in the country and are expected to be operational by November 2027, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed that the Cabinet has approved the conditional allocation of land for major renewable energy initiatives.

This includes 161.45 hectares in Karni Sar, Bhatiyan village (Pugal tehsil, Bikaner) and 356.25 hectares in Kharnai village (Rawatbhata tehsil, Chittorgarh) for the development of solar power projects.

Additionally, 70.6 hectares in Sokharu, Barmer district, have been allocated to Powergrid Barmer-1 Transmission Limited for establishing a 765 KV substation.

These measures will enhance the state’s renewable energy transmission network and ensure a reliable power supply to citizens, he said.

These storage facilities are game-changers. They will help meet peak electricity demand, reduce dependence on expensive power purchases, and ensure round-the-clock energy availability—bringing India closer to true energy self-reliance, officials added.

Also, Rajasthan’s renewable energy capacity has now increased to an impressive 41,189 megawatts, with solar power alone accounting for 35,337 megawatts. This means the state contributes 27.2 per cent of India’s total solar capacity and 16.43 per cent of the country’s overall renewable energy capacity, firmly establishing itself as a national leader.

What makes this growth even more striking is its pace. In just the last two years, Rajasthan has added 17,820 megawatts of renewable energy capacity - 17,326 megawatts of it solar.

Additionally, projects totalling 45 gigawatts are currently under various stages of development. Together, these figures position Rajasthan as the backbone of India’s solar energy future.

Desert state’s solar success is not confined to large-scale parks in remote deserts.

Rajasthan has also emerged as a national leader in decentralised solar energy, driven by the effective rollout of flagship central schemes such as PM-KUSUM and PM Suryaghar Yojana.

Under Components A and C of PM-KUSUM, more than 1,470 grid-connected small solar power projects with a combined capacity of over 2,345 megawatts have been established in villages and hamlets over the past two years, ranking Rajasthan first in the country.

Under Component B, 51,927 off-grid solar pumps have been installed, enabling farmers to shift away from diesel pumps to clean, affordable solar alternatives.

Today, over 1.54 lakh farmers receive reliable daytime electricity for irrigation through grid-connected solar plants. Urban and semi-urban households are also joining the solar movement.

Under the PM Suryaghar Yojana, Rajasthan has installed 1,09,209 rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 441 megawatts in less than two years.

Based on installations, the state ranks fifth nationally, helping families reduce electricity bills while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Officials attribute this rapid progress to bold policy decisions and streamlined governance.

Simplified land-allotment procedures, investor-friendly regulations, and fast-tracked approvals have removed long-standing bottlenecks and infused fresh momentum into the sector.

From powering homes and farms with affordable electricity to anchoring India’s clean energy goals, solar energy is transforming lives across Rajasthan.

What was once seen as a harsh desert landscape is now being reimagined as a vast, natural powerhouse. New dawn, new identity, Rajasthan is not merely witnessing India’s solar revolution. It is leading it, said officials.

