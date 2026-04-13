April 13, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor reveals her favourite Asha Bhosle track

Karisma Kapoor reveals her favourite Asha Bhosle track

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor revealed her favourite song of the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Through her latest social media post, Karisma shared that her most beloved track of Asha ji is "Tu Tu Hai Wahi" from the 1982 movie "Yeh Vaada Raha" jointly crooned by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Penned by Gulshan Bawra, this evergreen number has been scored by R. D. Burman. "Tu Tu Hai Wahi" is picturized on Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 'Biwi No. 1' actress dropped a photo and video of herself posing by the sea with "Tu Tu Hai Wahi" playing as the background score.

Sharing the fond memory on social media, Karisma penned on the photo-sharing app, "One of my favourite songs of Ashaji, grew up listening to this..", followed by the blue heart emoji.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92.

Her last rites took place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday.

Many big names from both the music and film industries attended her last rites. Bollywood actors such as Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Padmini Kolhapure, and Vivek Oberoi, singers Anup Jalota and Shaan, and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy arrived at Shivaji Park to pay their last respects to the legend.

Political leaders, including Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, the Member of Legislative Council of Maharashtra, and the MNS supremo Raj Thackeray, also offered their condolences.

The mortal remains of Asha Bhosle were taken from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Her mortal remains were draped in the tricolour, as she was laid to rest with full state honours.

During her glorious career, spanning 8 decades, Asha Bhosle received numerous awards, such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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