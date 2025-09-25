Karishma Tanna packs up Navratri night at 3 AM and hits the gym

Mumbai Sep 25 (IANS) Television actress Karishma Tanna is busy as a bee with her professional commitments during the Navratri season in town. The actress who is currently in Surat to host one of the biggest Dandiya events, however busy, is extremely dedicated to her fitness.

The actress shared a video of herself where she was seen hitting the gym and walking on the treadmill. The actress also shared a video where she was seen packing up her Navratri event at 3 AM. The actress, despite going short on sleep and being tired, hit the gym in the morning.

Tanna has always maintained a healthy lifestyle and has motivated her fans through her gym sessions that she posts on her social media account. Karishma Tanna, who was recently globe-trotting along with her husband, was seen not missing her workout session and hitting the gym. The actress, while travelling to Ahmedabad, opted for the railways instead of her regular flight to commute.

She had taken to her social media account in sharing a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of pictures featuring herself travelling by the train. Karishma was reading a book and also posing for the camera in a picture shared by her. In another picture, she was seen excited upon enjoying the rainfall outside the window while also sipping on her favourite beverage, matcha.

Karishma captioned the post as, “Haallllooooo Surat... Here I come #trainjourney #surat #navratri2025 #jaimatadi.” Before Surat, Karishma was seen on a sacred trip to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, along with her husband, Varun Bangera, and family. The actress who essayed a cameo role in the Bollywood superhit movie Sanju, starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, played the lead role in the OTT hit series Scoop.

The web series was directed by director Hansal Mehta and was based on the real-life story of crime journalist Jigna Vora. Post that, Karishma Tanna also was loved for her OTT show “Hush Hush”.

–IANS

rd/