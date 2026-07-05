Karila falls on Arjun and Shanaya during Anshula's Chooda ceremony

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The wedding festivities for actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor are underway in full swing.

Before Anshula ties the knot with fiancé, Rohan Thakkar, the Kapoor clan celebrated her Chooda ceremony, a significant pre-wedding ritual in the Punjabi culture, symbolizing the bride's transition into married life.

As part of the tradition, the bride-to-be tries to drop the Kaliras attached to the chooda on all the unmarried youngsters of the family. It is believed that if the Kalira falls on someone, that person will be getting married shortly.

Going by the pictures uploaded by Anshula on her Instagram handle, the Kalira fell on Arjun and Shanaya Kapoor. In one of the pictures from the album, both of them can be seen flaunting a piece of the Kalira in front of the camera.

The playful pictures showed Anshula trying to put the Kalira on all the single Kapoors, from Arjun, to Shanaya, to Khushi, and even Orry.

In an emotional post, the bride-to-be penned on social media, "Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. (red heart emoji) The moment it all started to feel real. Each kalira has a blessing embossed onto it - words like love, joy, and magic. As my family and closest friends tied them onto my wrists, they were wishing those blessings upon me (sic)."

"And that’s my favourite part of this tradition: when a kalira falls on someone, it’s my turn to wish those very same blessings for them. A beautiful reminder that love is meant to be shared and passed on," she went on to add.

Earlier today, Anshula thanked her sisters, Janhvi and Khush for a memorable Mehendi ceremony.

"The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full...@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of!Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything.", her heartfelt note read.

--IANS

pm/