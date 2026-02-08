February 08, 2026 2:30 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor's wish for her Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat: 'Happy birthday Professor'

Kareena Kapoor's wish for her Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat: 'Happy birthday Professor'

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor penned a lovely birthday wish for her 'Jaane Jaan' co-star Jaideep Ahlawat on social media.

Sharing a black and white photo of the versatile actor, she wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram, "Happy birthday Professor...You're the best...Lots of love...@jaideepahlawat (sic)."

It might be interesting to know that "Jaane Jaan' was the first time Bebo shared screen space with Jaideep.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the project also featured Vijay Varma in the lead, along with Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Naisha Khanna as the supporting cast.

Backed by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures, the film enjoys the tunes scored by Sachin–Jigar.

"Jaane Jaan" is a cinematic adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel "The Devotion of Suspect X" by Keigo Higashino, which was also made into the 2012 South Korean film "Perfect Number" by Bang Eun-jin.

The cinematography of the movie has been performed by Avik Mukhopadhyay, with Urvashi Saxena as the head of the editing department.

"Jaane Jaan" revolves around a single mother, Maya (Played by Kareena Kapoor), who gets involved in a murder case but manages to get out with the help of her reclusive neighbor, Naren (Played by Jaideep Ahlawat), a brilliant mathematics teacher.

Up next, Kareena will soon be seen leading Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra".

She will be sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in the forthcoming investigative crime thriller.

“Daayra” is touted to be an investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society.

Bebo has already wrapped up the shoot for her next.

She shared the professional update on social media with a post that read, “#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Renuka Shahane says her ‘Uttar’ is shaped by patience, love and unspoken hope

Renuka Shahane says her ‘Uttar’ is shaped by patience, love and unspoken hope

Manish Malhotra recalls his first meeting with Kriti Sanon during her modeling days

Manish Malhotra recalls his first meeting with Kriti Sanon during her modeling days

Ahan Shetty on comparisons with father Suniel Shetty: I knew pressure was going to be there

Ahan Shetty on comparisons with father Suniel Shetty: I knew pressure was going to be there

T20 WC: One of the best T20I innings played under pressure, says Gambhir on Surya's unbeaten 84 vs USA

T20 WC: One of the best T20I innings played under pressure, says Gambhir on Surya's unbeaten 84 vs USA

'I have documents': Assam CM escalates attack after Gaurav Gogoi calls SIT evidence bogus, 'C-grade cinema

'I have documents': Assam CM escalates attack after Gaurav Gogoi calls SIT evidence bogus

Cyber abuse, threats shadow women candidates in Bangladesh elections

Cyber abuse, threats shadow women candidates in Bangladesh elections

Priyanka Chopra decides to take back a piece of Hyderabad with her as she heads back to L.A

Priyanka Chopra decides to take back a piece of Hyderabad with her as she heads back to L.A

T20 WC: From Vadodara to Toronto – Canada’s Ansh Patel cricketing journey comes full circle (Credit: ICC)

T20 WC: From Vadodara to Toronto – Canada’s Ansh Patel cricketing journey comes full circle

Olympians, sportspersons rally behind PM Modi’s Fit India Mission at special Sundays on Cycle event in Guwahati

Olympians, sportspersons rally behind PM Modi’s Fit India Mission at special Sundays on Cycle event in Guwahati

Pakistan detains 180 Baloch people after deadly clashes

Pakistan detains 180 Baloch people after deadly clashes