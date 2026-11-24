Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently took fans on a nostalgic trip with a series of throwback pictures offering glimpses of her family across generations.

From childhood photographs featuring members of the Kapoor clan to adorable pictures of her son Taimur, the actress posted pictures from across the years.

In one of the pictures, Kareena shared a rare childhood memory featuring her late uncle Rishi Kapoor and her father Randhir Kapoor. The two brothers are seen together in their younger days seated alongside their sisters.

Another vintage picture features members of the younger Kapoor generation. Kareena also shared photographs from more recent family celebrations. One picture shows her younger son spending time with his grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The actress also included a nostalgic photograph of the family celebrating the 55th wedding anniversary of her star parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

Kareena's post also offered a glimpse into the fun-filled childhood of her sons. In the pictures, Little Jeh can be seen playing table tennis with his father Saif Ali Khan, while another photograph shows him engrossed in learning to play the guitar.

The actress has often shared glimpses of her life with Saif and their sons on social media. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. Their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, was born on February 21, 2021.

For the uninitiated, Kareena is the daughter of actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita, granddaughter of Raj Kapoor and great-granddaughter of Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Karisma is also a celebrated actress. Her cousins include Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor, son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

--IANS

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