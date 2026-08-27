August 27, 2026 12:14 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her intense workout plan

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her intense workout plan

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse into her intense workout routine.

The actress shared a picture of her training plan that included squats, kettlebell exercises, sled pushes and inverted ring rows.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena shared a photograph of a whiteboard detailing her “KKK Flow Dayz” workout. “Chalo ji,” she captioned the post.

The workout was seen divided into two parts, with three rounds of each. The first section included 12 landmine hack squats, 20 gladiator lifts and 20 kettlebell exercises. The second part featured four laps of sled push/pull, 20 low-to-high rotations and 12 inverted ring rows.

The glimpse comes as Kareena continues to maintain her fitness routine, which over the years has been a mix of yoga and traditional strength training.

Talking about Kareena’s fitness journey, it has long been associated with her much-discussed transformation for Tashan which released in 2008, when she became widely known for her “size zero” figure.

In many of her interviews, Kareena recalled that even during her Tashan phase, she ate parathas and white butter for breakfast. She said she was never on the much-discussed “orange juice, size zero diet” and stressed the importance of having a proper breakfast.

Kareena has always maintained her love for home-style Indian food. From Parathas, dal-chawal and khichdi, they all have featured prominently in discussions around her diet.

The actor’s fitness routine has also continued through motherhood. Kareena, who is a mother of two sons, has remained consistent with exercise, with yoga, strength training,

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, in which she stars alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, which explores crime and thriller genre, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

–IANS

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