Kareena Kapoor says 'Sindhi curry forever, ok' as she wished aunty Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 67th birthday on Tuesday. Commemorating the special day wishes poured in from all sides for the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her aunt with a heartfelt post. Bebo took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a candid photo of her enjoying some yummy food with Neetu- most likely Kareena's favorite Sindhi curry.

The pic was accompanied by a heartfelt wish that read, “Happy birthday, Neetu Aunty. Sindhi curry forever, ok? Lots of love."

A well-known foodie, Kareena shared during an interview that she loves Sindhi curry. Kareena’s mother Babita also belongs to a Sindhi family.

Additionally, comedian turned actor, Kapil Sharma also posted a picture with the birthday star on his Instagram handle and wrote, "No words can give justice to my love n admiration for you, happy birthday dear @neetu54 mam..love you #happybirthdayneetukapoor."

Furthermore, Neetu's 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' co-star Maniesh Paul shared, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @neetu54 ji... Stay as gorgeous and warm always."

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor also wished her mother on her special day.

She shared an adorable video collage featuring her alongside, mom Neetu, brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and late father Rishi Kapoor on social media.

“To the most incredible woman I know! I feel blessed every single day to call you my mom! You deserve all the happiness in the world today and always! I love you most in the world! Happy Birthday, Ma,” Riddhima captioned the post.

Neetu made her debut in 1966 with the film "Suraj" and later went on to star in movies such as "Rickshawala", "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Deewaar", "Khel Khel Mein", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Dharam Veer", "Parvarish", "Jaani Dushman", "Kaala Patthar" and "Yaarana", to name just a few.

Up next, Neetu will be seen sharing screen space with Kapil and daughter Riddhima in Ashish R Mohan's directorial tentatively titled, "DKS".

