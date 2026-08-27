Kareena Kapoor on ‘Daayra’: ‘There are films that make you sit with things you may not always want to think about’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor has opened up about her upcoming film “Daayra” and shared how playing ACP Ajooni Kohli made her reflect on realities that people may not always want to confront.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo said there are certain films that go beyond entertainment and make audiences pause and think about difficult subjects. She added that “Daayra” was one such experience for her.

“There are films you do, and then there are films that make you sit with things you may not always want to think about. Daayra and becoming ACP Ajooni Kohli, did that for me,” she wrote. The actress described the film as a reflection of the world we live in and praised director Meghna Gulzar for allowing viewers to form their own opinions rather than telling them what to think.

At its heart, this film is a reality of the world we live in, but what I love about this film is that Meghna never tells us what to think. She takes us into the grey… into two people who challenge each other, reflect each other and constantly shift the way we see the story," Kareena added.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress also expressed pride in the film and applauded Gulzar for initiating what she described as an important conversation through Daayra. “Meghna, I’m so proud of what we’ve made and of the conversation you have chosen to begin with Daayra,” she wrote. Highlighting the importance of women's voices in storytelling, Kareena added, “Some stories need women behind them, women within them, and all of us willing to listen.”

Kareena also reposted a note shared by the filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. An excerpt from her lengthy note read, “I was born in Mumbai. Having lived here all my life; and having travelled extensively across India, I thought I knew most of the city and the country through my life's journey so far. But the journey of Daayra took me to unseen and unvisited places. And that's just the geography.”

“Daayra took my creativity to areas I have never explored before. It took my social awareness to reaches I didn't know I had. As a student of Sociology, I learned that our life and our society is not binary. It's not just black and white. There is a spectrum of grey that we exist in. In my journey as a filmmaker — through Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak and SamBahadur, I have cherished exploring that very grey - within characters and within the world they, and we live in.Daayra for me, not only explores that grey...It invades it... it attempts to dismantle it. And that is the irony of Daayra. While it is not binary, not black or white, and is certainly grey.”

On a related note, Kareena plays ACP Ajooni Kohli in the film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The trailer of "Daayra" will be released on August 31, while the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 18.

--IANS

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