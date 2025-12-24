Kareena Kapoor Khan takes part in ‘Year end glow rituals’

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is engaging in some year end rituals. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of herself wearing a face mask.

The actress shared goofy poses from her self-care session. She wrote in the caption, “Year end glow rituals”.

Earlier in the day, the actress shared a picture of her sister Karisma Kapoor posing with Saif Ali Khan, with ‘sarson ke khet’ in the backdrop. Karisma in the picture is seen smiling in a cosy casual look, standing in a scenic mustard field, posing with Saif Ali Khan. The picture takes us down memory lane considering Karisma and Saif had worked together in the hit movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ that was released in 1999.

Sharing the moment, Kareena used the instrumental version of the iconic ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ track. For the caption for the photo featuring Karisma and Saif, she wrote, “The OGs in the sarson ke khet”.

In the other picture, Kareena is seen in an olive sweatshirt and sunglasses, with minimal, fresh makeup and her hair left naturally open; she looks naturally beautiful. The actress wrote, “And me waiting for the saag.” For the uninitiated, Arisma and Sai essayed the role of an onscreen couple in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Karisma played a bubbly and cheery Sapna, while Saif played the role of a fun-loving and outgoing Vinod in the movie.

‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ was directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, and is considered one of Bollywood’s most beloved family dramas.

The film starred an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Neelam Kothari.

The movie was a major commercial hit and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of its year.

