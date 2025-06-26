Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and others send heartfelt birthday wishes to Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor rang in his 40th birthday on Thursday with love pouring in from all corners of the industry.

Among those who sent their warm wishes were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, who took to social media to share heartfelt messages for the actor. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo posted a picture with Arjun, writing, “Happy Birthday Arjjj have a fabbb year ahead… lots of love always @arjunkapoor.” In the image, Kareena and Arjun can be seen posing with a cake, their faces smeared with frosting. The actor is seen with cake smeared all over his face.

Kareena and Arjun worked together in the 2016 romantic comedy “Ki & Ka.” The two share a strong bond both on and off screen.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to wish the '2 States' actor on his birthday with a heartfelt message. Sharing a picture of Arjun, KJo called him "the funniest guy in any room.” He wrote, “Funniest guy in any room!!! Yaaron ka Yaar and dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday Fubu!! @arjunkapoor have the best decade.”

Bhumi Pednekar also extended her birthday greetings to Arjun Kapoor, her co-star from Mere Husband Ki Biwi. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor You are the best."

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor began his Bollywood journey with the 2012 film “Ishaqzaade,” where he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra. Following his debut, he went on to appear in a variety of films including “Aurangzeb”, “Gunday”, “2 States,” “Finding Fanny,” “Half Girlfriend”, “Mubarakan,” “Namaste England”, “Bhoot Police,” “Ek Villain Returns,” and more.

Most recently, Arjun was seen in the romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” where he shared the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, was released on 21 February 2025.

--IANS

ps/