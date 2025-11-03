Kareena Kapoor calls World Cup win 'A proud moment for every GIRL who dared to dream'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) In a historic moment, the Indian women's cricket team bagged the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after beating South Africa on Sunday.

Actress Kareena Kapoor termed the win as a proud and inspiring moment for every girl who has ever dared to dream.

Uploading a few precious photos from the iconic match, Bebo penned on her official Instagram handle, "A proud moment for INDIA, for SPORT, for each and every GIRL who dared to dream… 2-11-2025, A date to be remembered …A date etched in history …(sic)."

Calling the Women In Blue 'the real heroes', the 'Jab We Met' actress added, "Salute to the Indian women’s cricket team 🇮🇳… You are the real heroes and have shown the world how it’s done…"

Congratulating the team, Kareena went on to write, "A heartfelt congratulations to each and every player (red heart emoji) After all who said GIRLS can’t have it all ? (Smiling face with halo, red heart and rainbow emoji) CHARDI KALA (rainbow emoji)."

Bebo also gave a special shout-out to captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

"PS. One with the skipper, our great captain (Saluting emoji) @imharmanpreet_kaur," she said.

In the meantime, UNICEF India National Ambassador Kareena also led the Trophy Walkout before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final match between India and Australia.

Shedding light on her engagement with UNICEF, Kareena said in a statement, “As UNICEF India National Ambassador, I am honoured to be part of this partnership with the ICC to champion children’s rights connecting with millions of people, through their love for cricket. When such a powerful platform carries messages of equality and opportunity for children, it has the power to inspire change. When children are healthy, educated, safe, they thrive and only then can they fulfil their dreams. The ICC Women’s World Cup demonstrates that potential.”

--IANS

pm/