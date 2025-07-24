July 24, 2025 8:27 PM हिंदी

Karanvir Bohra confirms portraying a mysterious character in ‘Aami Dakini’

Karanvir Bohra confirms portraying a mysterious character in ‘Aami Dakini

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra has joined the cast of Sony Entertainment’s show “Aami Dakini." The actor revealed that he will be portraying a mysterious professor in the show.

Speaking about his character, Bohra shared, “When I was offered the role of the Professor, I was really excited. I’ve been following the show Aami Dakini for quite some time little did I know that I would be such an integral part of it… this show has kept me on the edge of my seat in every episode.”

“The role of the professor is quite interesting, as you can never really know what’s going on in his mind or what to expect from him. He walks a fine line between intellect and mystery, which gives me a lot of room to play with subtlety and nuance. I believe audiences are going to be both intrigued and captivated by his journey. I can’t wait for my audience to dive into this world and experience the many twists and turns that lie ahead,” he added.

The show also stars Hitesh Bharadwaj as Ayaan Roy Chowdhary, Rachi Sharma as Meera Ghosh, and Sheen Dass, who portrays the role of Dakini. With Karan’s entry, the show is likely to take a new turn.

Earlier, Sheen Dass had shared her experience of shooting at haunted locations for the show. She told IANS, “Yes, we’ve shot at places that give off spooky vibes. We went to Kolkata and filmed in old abandoned mansions—Rajbaris. I haven’t experienced anything supernatural, but the atmosphere alone is enough to spook you.”

Talking about playing the role of Dakini in the show, the actress stated, "I’ve never played such a character before. I feel fortunate to get opportunities to portray such unique roles. Darkini isn’t just a ghost—she’s a deeply emotional and layered character. She’s a simple woman blessed with magical powers, a wonderful dancer, and someone who loves with all her heart. But she’s been betrayed by the one she loved the most. She has suffered a lot, yet even after death, she carries the hope of reuniting with her love."

“Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi” premiered on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV on June 23, 2025

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Young lawyer from Balochistan unlawfully detained by security agencies

Pakistan: Young lawyer from Balochistan unlawfully detained by security agencies

Life-saving surgeries, zero cost: Ayushman Bharat rescues poor in MP's Neemuch

Life-saving surgeries, zero cost: Ayushman Bharat rescues poor in MP's Neemuch

India’s energy transition gathers pace with focus on natural gas: CRF President

India’s energy transition gathers pace with focus on natural gas: CRF President

UP: Daily wages of farm workers hiked to Rs 252, lakhs of rural workers to benefit

UP: Daily wages of farm workers hiked to Rs 252, lakhs of rural workers to benefit

Adani Enterprises to partner MetTube for copper tubes business

Adani Enterprises to partner MetTube for copper tubes business

Swachh Bharat Mission: India’s sanitation drive shows strong gains

Swachh Bharat Mission: India’s sanitation drive shows strong gains

Karanvir Bohra confirms portraying a mysterious character in ‘Aami Dakini

Karanvir Bohra confirms portraying a mysterious character in ‘Aami Dakini’

4th Test: These are moments you remember 50 years from now, says Manjrekar on Pant batting with injury

4th Test: These are moments you remember 50 years from now, says Manjrekar on Pant batting with injury

N Jagadeesan most likely to be called up for fifth Test against England as Pant’s replacement (Credit: N Jagadeesan/Instagram)

N Jagadeesan most likely to be called up for fifth Test against England as Pant’s replacement

Manisha Koirala finds monsoon bliss in chai and a slice of cake

Manisha Koirala finds monsoon bliss in chai and a slice of cake