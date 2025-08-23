August 23, 2025 8:11 PM हिंदी

Karan Wahi shares candid photos wish Asha Negi on her birthday 

Mumbai 23 August, (IANS): Actress Asha Negi turned a year older on Saturday, 23rd of August, and her long time friend Karan Wahi marked the occasion with an affectionate post that celebrated their decade old enduring bond.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a bunch of cute photos of them together and captioned it as, “Happpy Birthday @ashanegi To Another year Filled with Love,Laughter and Happiness. Baaki Dunia ka Effort ek taraf, humara Aalas Ek Taraf Main Asha Karta hu ki is saal hum 3 din zaada milenge aur Ek Trip Aur pleaseeee.” In the pictures, we can see both Karan and Asha at their goofy best.

Reflecting on their journey, Asha Negi and Karan Wahi have known each other for more than a decade now. The actress has always described their friendship as one that has stood the test of time, distance and survived all ups and downs.

The two share a deep level of friendship and are often seen partying together and sharing fun moments on social media.

Asha Negi and Karan Wahi first met on a flight to South Africa for an award show, back in 2012. Actor Rithvik Dhanjani was their common friend and Asha was dating Rithvik for almost 8 years. Long ago, both Karan and Asha during an interview had admitted that their initial interactions were quite casual and lacked respect. It all started on a not-so-nice note with unfiltered conversations and a somewhat rocky patch.

But over the time, their friendship has grown stronger and developed into a meaningful bond built on mutual respect and understanding.

Karan and Asha are each other's strong pillars of support and strength and have been with each other through thick and thin. The two are often seen partying with one another and even celebrate festivals together. They consider each other more like family.

IANS

rd/

