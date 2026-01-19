Karan Veer Mehra: Winning ‘Bigg Boss 18’ was about rediscovering my strength, voice

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, who is currently in Vietnam for the final shooting schedule of “Silaa”, says winning the controversial reality show wasn’t just about a title; it was about rediscovering his strength and voice.

Reflecting on this meaningful coincidence, Karan shared, “A year ago, I walked out of the Bigg Boss 18 house with a trophy and a heart full of emotions. Winning Bigg Boss 18 wasn’t just about a title; it was about rediscovering my strength and voice.”

“A year later, as I head to Vietnam to complete Silaa, I feel humbled by how far the journey has taken me, and it feels like a full circle moment.”

The Vietnam schedule is set to wrap up Silaa, in which Karan will be seen playing Zehraak.

Looking back at the year that has gone by, Karan shared: “This past year taught me patience, gratitude, and self-belief. There were silent struggles and small victories along the way. I carry immense respect for every experience that shaped me into who I am today.”

In Silaa, Karan will share screen space with Sadia Khateeb and Harshavardhan Rane. Touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, "Silaa" has been presented by Zee Studios.

Produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the movie has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Karan started his acting career with the youth-based show Remix in 2005. In the same year, he was seen in the drama Saath Rahega Always.

Later in 2007, he was cast in the soap opera Virrudh as a wealthy, devil-may-care youngster, Vedant Raisinghania. He then went on to score the key role of a winsome aspiring director, Karan Mehra, in Pari Hoon Main opposite Rashami Desai. He secured his Bollywood debut with the movie Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Drona.

He was also seen in the movie Aagey Se Right.

He got wider recognition for playing the role of Naren Karmarkar in the long-running serial Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. In 2024, he participated in the 14th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and won it.

