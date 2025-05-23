May 23, 2025 12:41 PM हिंदी

Karan Tacker reflects on Cannes: It’s a very prestigious feeling

Karan Tacker reflects on Cannes: It’s a very prestigious feeling

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker feels honored and grateful to be at the Cannes Film Festival but doesn’t see it as a definite turning point in his career. He values the moment mostly because it brought joy to his family, especially his mother.

Asked if he feels like the moment at Cannes marks a turning point in his career, Karan told IANS: “I’m not sure if I can be that indulgent to say if this is a defining or returning point in my career as such.

He added: “But of course at the same time it’s a very prestigious feeling to be a part of the festival to bring a film here and of course you know first are always special so I’m just really happy that I was at the concert on the carpet.”

He’s truly happy because his family, especially his mother, is proud of him.

“And my mum was really excited to see me there so I feel like I don’t know about a earning point in my career but I’m really happy that my family is extremely happy. Well, I’ve been really lucky with the kind of work that has come my way be from Farooq ali to Amit Lodha then to Gaurav Tiwary,” he added.

Talking about what representing India at Cannes means to him, Karan said that he feels proud to present a project like Tanvi The Great, which he’s passionate about, on a global stage like Cannes. Professionally, he believes it boosts visibility and generates interest in the film both in India and internationally.

“Well, it’s extremely humbling, quite frankly, but at the same time, it feels very nice that you’re taking a project that you’ve passionately been a part of and then you go out there and put it out for the world to see,” said Karan.

He feels that showcasing a film at Cannes helps create buzz back home and increases its visibility both in India and globally.

“Professionally, I feel what it does is it takes all this communication back home for generating a certain interest in the audience, knowing that this was showcased at one of the most prestigious festivals in the world. And of course, the idea is that it makes people from India and globally see your product more than they would under ideal circumstances,” said the actor.

Karan found it incredible to interact with people he looks up to and be part of that creative hub.

“What made this an experience real for me is that, from the outside, the festival looks like it’s just about the red carpet, but once you get here, you realise that there is such a massive influx of distributors, producers, and agents flying in from every single part of the world from the movie business, that you can meet under one hub.

“You get to interact with them, you get to network with them, you get to rub shoulders with some of the people who set up your biggest idols, so I think that experience was more surreal for me than just the red carpet itself.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ayan Mukerji on ‘War 2’: Core of this movie is very powerful and dramatic story

Ayan Mukerji on ‘War 2’: Core of this movie is very powerful and dramatic story

Adani Group to invest additional Rs 50,000 crore in northeast over next 10 years

Adani Group to invest additional Rs 50,000 crore in northeast over next 10 years

Op Sindoor outreach: Delegation meets Japanese leaders reiterating India’s stance against terrorism

Op Sindoor outreach: Delegation meets Japanese leaders reiterating India’s stance against terrorism

Composer Karan Kulkarni releases debut EP ‘One’

Composer Karan Kulkarni releases debut EP ‘One’

SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps (File Photo)

SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps

New gene therapy to target airway and lungs via nasal spray

New gene therapy to target airway and lungs via nasal spray

Rasika Dugal reflects on the new age of ‘introverting’ amid cancelled plans

Rasika Dugal reflects on the new age of ‘introverting’ amid cancelled plans

Kajol visits city of joy to seek her Ma’s blessings

Kajol visits city of joy to seek her Ma’s blessings

Vicky, Rashmika’s ‘Chhaava’ screened at first inflatable cinema hall at Gadchiroli

Vicky, Rashmika’s ‘Chhaava’ screened at first inflatable cinema hall at Gadchiroli

India needs to further ramp up investments in military hardware, tech: Report

India needs to further ramp up investments in military hardware, space tech: Report