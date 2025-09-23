Karan Tacker as a newborn nestles in his mother’s arms in a throwback childhood picture

September 23, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker, on Tuesday, took a trip down memory lane as he shared an unseen childhood picture on social media.

The throwback featured him as a newborn lying in a bed. He accompanied the post by a witty caption that read, “To whoever thinks I was born with my flatteringly good looks…” In the rare throwback, little Karan looks cute as a button, striking an endearing pose. In the photo, newborn Karan is nestled in his mother’s arms, just days old, wearing the sweetest little expression.

On the professional front, the actor was recently seen in “Special Ops Season 2,” reprising his role as RAW agent Farooq Ali. He also appeared in “Tanvi The Great,” which is scheduled for a cinematic re-release on September 26, 2025.

Karan Tacker’s latest projects, “Special Ops Season 2” and “Tanvi The Great,” both released on July 18.

He had reflected on the exciting milestone in his career, saying, “So it’s the first time that it is happening in my career that I have two releases on the same day and I don’t know how to receive this but I’m extremely nervous and anxious because they are such two contrasting roles, they are two contrasting platforms, one is a film, one is on OTT (Hotstar) while I’m excited that the audience has not seen me in a year and half so they get to see a lot more of me but at the same time the reaction of everyone is just keeping thinking on toes and giving me a lot of sleepless nights so here’s to feeling a lot of gratitude and yeah can’t wait.”

Next, Karan will take on the titular role in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Story,” which is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project marks Tacker’s first venture into supernatural storytelling.

