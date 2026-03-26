Karan Kundrra says Sunny Leone’s three children & his future kids are going to be extremely proud of them

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor and host Karan Kundrra, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, opened up about how he believes his future children, as well as his co-host Sunny Leone’s three kids, will be proud of them in the future for the kind of work they are doing on the professional front.

Speaking about their journey with the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla, Karan told IANS, “I feel that when our kids grow up, maybe 10 years down the line, they will look back and feel proud of their parents and the kind of content we were part of.”

He added that he is sure the children will definitely appreciate their parents.

“The kind of hosting we are doing and the way the show has evolved over the years, it’s something they will understand and appreciate,” he added.

The actor added that both Sunny and him have put their heart into it while hosting MTV Splitsvilla.

“The kind of heart that we have put into everything, because for us, having 32 contestants was literally like dealing with our own kids. We have been riding high with their emotions, and have been trying to explain everything in detail on the show.”

He added, "So, when our kids would look back on a show like this, and when they see their parents, they are going to be like ‘We have some really kick-ass parents.’”

Talking about Karan Kundrra, the actor made his television debut with the popular show “Kitani Mohabbat Hai” in 2009, where he starred opposite Kritika Kamra.

The romantic drama was loved by viewers and established him as a household name.

He went on to feature in many other shows including “Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2,” “Gumrah: End of Innocence,” “Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum,” and “Dil Hi Toh Hai,” showcasing his versatility across genres.

The actor also participated in “Bigg Boss 15,” where he emerged as one of the most popular contestants, and also met the love of his life, actress Tejasswi Prakash. The two have been dating for four years now.

–IANS

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