Karan Johar shares wisdom to power through the week

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is sharing pearls of wisdom. On Tuesday, KJo took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared several quotes.

In the first quote, he wrote, “If you don’t like where you are, move. You are not a tree”. In the second Story he wrote, “How to politely tell someone they’re stupid: Wisdom has been chasing you, but you've always been faster”.

He went on, “Don’t climb a mountain for the world to see you. Climb a mountain for you to see the world”.

He also wrote, “Those who are committed to nothing are distracted by everything”.

Earlier, KJo took to his social media to shower praise on Bollywood star Bobby Deol. Sharing a video clip of Bobby Deol's podcast interview with Raj Shamani, he wrote, “Bobby is undoubtedly one of the best people in our business… kind, gentle and full of love… Seeing him emerge as a movie star force in his second innings makes the entire fraternity celebrate. I am always rooting loudly for him and always will… And that’s a result of his immense love and goodwill!!

Bobby in the video clip is seen talking about how, despite coming from a Bollywood family, he did not get the projects or recognition that he deserved. He also mentioned how constant lows in life made him find solace in alcohol. Karan Johar’s heartfelt words highlighted a truth that the industry and fans have now come to recognise.

Despite his early films like ‘Barsaat’, ‘Gupt’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Humraaz’, ‘Ajnabee’ and others establishing him as a promising star, Bobby's career still went through a long lull. The actor's charm and screen presence were loved, but it did not get him the right roles, often leaving him overshadowed in an industry that was rapidly moving ahead. Nearly 30 years into the industry, Bobby has now reinvented himself with the powerhouse performances that stunned critics and audiences alike.

His menacing roles in ‘Animal’, ‘Ashram’ and his latest, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, have made him a household name on all platforms.

The actor, after the release of his latest show, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has been creating waves in the industry. The show also marked the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

--IANS

aa/