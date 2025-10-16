Karan Johar shares ‘candid moments’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ as film turns 27

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) As his film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” turned 27 on Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar, who marked his debut as a director with the 1998 film, shared some candid memories from the sets and said it was filled with love, too much banter and happiness.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. The images featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan, Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher. He also added the track “Tum Paas Aaye” as the background score for the photos.

Talking about the film, Karan wrote: “27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai…a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film…it means everything to me! @dharmamovies.”

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” is a romantic comedy-drama produced by his father Yash Johar. Set primarily across two time periods, the narrative follows the love-triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali, and Tina. Years later, Rahul’s young daughter attempts to reunite him with his former best friend.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released theatrically on 16 October 1998, coinciding with the Diwali weekend. The film was a major commercial success, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1998 in India and, at the time, the third highest-grossing Indian film overall.

The film earned Karan the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

After making his directorial debut with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, Karan went on to direct blockbusters such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan then produced movies such as Raazi, Shershaah, Dear Zindagi, Dostana, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Kill, Homebound and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to name a few.

He has hosted the television talk shows titled Koffee with Karan since 2004 and appeared as a judge on competition reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent.

