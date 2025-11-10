Karan Johar says 'this means everything to us' after Martin Scorsese hosts Homebound NYC screening

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar thanked Martin Scorsese for hosting a special screening of his movie "Homebound" in New York.

The screening was attended by the leads of the drama, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, who play best friends Shoaib and Chandan in the film based on Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times article about two friends navigating life during the lockdown.

KJo penned a gratitude note on his official Insta that read, "Taking our story of #Homebound across the continents and seas has been the most surreal journey…and this is another chapter of it! Our NYC screening hosted by our executive producer @martinscorsese_ was a night filled with friends and more supporting with their full hear. Thank you!!! (sic)."

"This means everything to us, showing up and giving us your love. I am bummed to be missing out but I feel absolutely whole knowing that our film is getting everything it needs…(red heart emoji)," the filmmaker added.

Karan's post further included a couple of photos from the evening to remember.

Prior to this, director Neeraj Ghaywan took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and called this “the highest point” of his career.

Neeraj wrote, "Sitting across from him is the highest point in my career in cinema. Mr. Martin Scorsese, the EP on #Homebound hosted a screening and did a QnA with me in NYC! (sic)"

He revealed how Scorsese helped him ease before their discussion.

"I was obviously nervous and sweating about doing a QnA with the master. Mr. Scorsese saw that in the green room. He narrated a funny anecdote about how he was mistaken by the cops to be the hillside strangler. He did that because he wanted to calm me down without even me being aware of it. That’s the generous selfless master that he is. I don’t know what future holds for this film but this right here is the biggest award for me. Thank you for all who came and blessed us for our Oscar campaign. Specially chuffed to have Mira Nair come for our screening," the filmmaker added.

