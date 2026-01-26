Karan Johar says 'Bollywood is Back' amidst massive success of 'Dhurandhar' & 'Border 2'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar decided to celebrate the success of the recent Bollywood releases, Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar" and Sunny Deol's "Border 2".

KJo shared that the box office results of both these movies hint that Bollywood is here to stay. He added that people are willing to go to cinema halls, provided that they are able to connect with the film, something which has happened in the case of "Dhurandhar" and "Border 2".

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and penned, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing...Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is back. Naysayers can fly a kite. All Dhurandhars will cross borders of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience (sic)".

Released on January 23rd, "Border 2" has been made under the direction of Anurag Singh, who has also co‑written the project.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T‑Series Films and J.P. Films, it is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 war drama "Border".

Revolving around a multi‑front war involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, the core cast of the flick has Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles, along with others.

Shifting our focus to "Dhurandhar", the drama has been helmed by Aditya Dhar, with Ranveer giving an impactful performance as the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, along with Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait.

Apart from these two, the drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.

Given the massive success of the original drama, the makers have already commenced work on "Dhurandhar 2", which is expected to reach the movie buffs on March 19, 2026.

--IANS

pm/