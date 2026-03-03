March 03, 2026 10:22 AM हिंदी

Karan Johar says ‘being single remains his only season’, calls ‘reels as his lovers’

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar says that while the ‘season of love is about to start, for him, being single remains the only season,’ further calling social media reels as his lovers

The director took to his social media account to share a series of mirror selfies, accompanied by the song “Samjhawan” from the film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” sung by Arijit Singh, as the background song.

In his caption, Karan wrote: “Cold weather, warm heart… The season of love is about to start, The above is a rhyme and has no reason, Being single is my only season… I pose to fill a gaping hole … Instagram is the mirror of my doomscroll soul, Reels are now my lovers that I scroll… The poetry maybe pedestrian but catch the hidden truth… I won’t say anymore or you’ll call me a....... ( rhyme it)”

The carousel post features Karan flaunting his winter wardrobe through different mirror selfies.

In one picture, he is seen wearing a structured grey jacket with gold buttons, paired with black trousers and a sleek leather bag.

In another picture, Karan is seen sporting a fur coat with tinted glasses and a hat. He strokes a classy pose in a pink overcoat look inside a mirrored elevator adding drama. In another click, Karan dons a cream double-breasted coat with oversized sunglasses.

Talking about the superstar filmmaker, on the professional front, Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the 1998 blockbuster “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” and went on to helm films such as “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “My Name Is Khan,”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” and others. Under his production banner, Dharma Productions, Karan has produced several successful projects and has also introduced new talent to the industry.

On the personal front, Karan is a father to twins Roohi and Yash. The children were born via surrogacy in 2017. He named his son Yash after his late father, veteran producer Yash Johar.

–IANS

rd/

