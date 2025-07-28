Karan Johar celebrates two years of Alia, Ranveer’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) As his film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” turned two in Hindi cinema on Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the moment.

Sharing the old trailer on Instagram, in a collaborative post with his Dharma Productions, KJo wrote in the caption: “ ONLY ALL WALA PYAAR THIS SIDE! Celebrating a story filled with love, laughter, family and emotions! #2YearsOfRockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

He also shared the same video on his Instagram stories and captioned it: "2 years already #RRKPK."

Released in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is a romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

It stars Ranveer and Alia as a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months prior to marriage. The supporting cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

The film marked Karan’s return to direction following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which hit the silver screen in 2016.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolved around flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani, who fall in love despite their differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's relatives for three months before getting married.

In other news, Karan has recently made his debut in the audio space with his Audible podcast “Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar.” Released just ahead of his birthday, the 10-episode series explores different facets of navigating modern life in today’s fast-paced world.

Over the course of ten episodes, the director has engaged in conversations with guests, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Preeti Shenoy, Masaba Gupta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy Datta, Avantika Dutta, Gary Vaynerchuk, Raj Shamani, Kunal Shah, Peyush Bansal, Monika Halan, Sharan Hegde, Luke Coutinho, Kubbra Sait, Bhuvan Bam, Divija Bhasin, Sushant Divgikr, and Zakir Khan.

