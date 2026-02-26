Karan Johar beams with pride as ‘Dhadak 2’ screens at Ivy League universities

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed pride as Dhadak 2 is being screened at Ivy League universities, calling it a significant milestone for the team at his production house.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Sharing his thoughts, Karan said that seeing Dhadak 2 resonate in prestigious academic spaces has been a “great moment of pride” for everyone associated with the film.

He wrote: “Dhadak 2 being screened at all the IVY leave universities is such a great moment og pride for us at @dharmamovies…(sic).”

The filmmaker credited director Shazia Iqbal for bringing an important voice and perspective to the screen. Calling her the soul of the film, Karan praised her storytelling and vision, stating that the impact the film has created is a testament to her talent and conviction.

“The love and respect it has garnered over the past few months had been overwhelming and I all credit to the immensely talented Shazia Iqbal for being this important voice and storyteller ! She’s the soul of our film,” he wrote.

Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film follows Nilesh and Vidhi, who fall in love. However, tragedy strikes when their relationship is threatened by caste differences, creating a significant obstacle to their union.

The film underperformed significantly at the box office, failing to recover its investment during its theatrical run.

Karan’s latest production is the romantic comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania. The filmmaker has been feted with the National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.

