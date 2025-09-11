September 11, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

Kapil Sharma reveals the one Telugu word he knows

Kapil Sharma reveals the one Telugu word he knows

Mumbai, 11th Sep (IANS) The Kapil Sharma Show recently welcomed Telugu stars on the show. Shriya Saran, Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu and Ritika Singh were seen gracing the TKSS stage.

Kapil kickstarted the show by quipping that the only Telugu word he knows is ‘Telugu’. He further joked that since his guests don’t know Hindi either, they would talk in English, further joking about his own poor command of English.

What follows is a laugh riot filled with unexpected confessions like Teja Sajja calling Jagapathi Babu a romantic at heart, Kapil and Teja’s rib-tickling banter, and each one of them doing their versions of a Rajnikanth dance. On a sweet and filmy note, Shriya Saran was seen opening up about how she first met her husband, Andrei Koscheev. Talking about it, Shriya said, “I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the south of Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei. We knew nothing about each other, but somehow we started going on dives together, and that’s how it all began.” She also shared, "The first film of mine he ever watched was Drishyam, and he got so scared after that!"

Meanwhile, Kapil’s set got a blockbuster surprise as none other than Pushpa stormed in with his iconic “Jhukega Nahin Saala” swag. Jagapathi Babu left everyone in splits with his political one-liner: “South superstars usually go into politics. I’ve always played a villain till now, but if I join politics, I’ll be the hero because wahaan toh aur bhi zyada villains hai (there are more villains there).”

Kapil Sharma has returned with the third season of his OTT version of the fun show that has been tickling bones for over a decade. Kapil Sharma's physical transformation has been a hot topic ever since the show launched. Kapil has undergone drastic weight loss and has become the fittest version of himself.

–IANS rd/

LATEST NEWS

Rising cases of sexual abuse reveals Pakistan's systemic failure in child protection mechanism: Report

Rising cases of sexual abuse reveals Pakistan's systemic failure in child protection mechanism: Report

UPI transaction limit raised to Rs 10 lakh for P2M payment from Sep 15

UPI transaction limit raised to Rs 10 lakh for P2M payment from Sep 15

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz Badesha, wishes him “Good Morning” through TV

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz Badesha, wishes him “Good Morning” through TV

Sachin Tendulkar not in BCCI president race, his team issues statement

Sachin Tendulkar not in BCCI president race, his team issues statement

India’s life insurance sector expected to clock 14.5 pc CAGR over FY23–35: Report

India’s life insurance sector expected to clock 14.5 pc CAGR over FY23-35: Report

Milind Soman does push-ups on train, wife Ankita Konwar shares video

Milind Soman does push-ups on train, wife Ankita Konwar shares video

BB19: Tanya Mittal calms down a 'low' Amaal Mallik, comforts him with a story

BB19: Tanya Mittal calms down a 'low' Amaal Mallik, comforts him with a story

Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India lose 1-4 against hosts China in Super4 (Credit: Hockey India)

Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India lose 1-4 against hosts China in Super4

HM Amit Shah launches ‘Trusted Traveller Programme’; vows extension to Navi Mumbai, Jewar (Lead)

HM Amit Shah launches ‘Trusted Traveller Programme’; vows extension to Navi Mumbai, Jewar (Lead)

Arjun Bijlani’s wife shares an emotional message while missing him

Arjun Bijlani’s wife shares an emotional message while missing him