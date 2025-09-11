Kapil Sharma reveals the one Telugu word he knows

Mumbai, 11th Sep (IANS) The Kapil Sharma Show recently welcomed Telugu stars on the show. Shriya Saran, Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu and Ritika Singh were seen gracing the TKSS stage.

Kapil kickstarted the show by quipping that the only Telugu word he knows is ‘Telugu’. He further joked that since his guests don’t know Hindi either, they would talk in English, further joking about his own poor command of English.

What follows is a laugh riot filled with unexpected confessions like Teja Sajja calling Jagapathi Babu a romantic at heart, Kapil and Teja’s rib-tickling banter, and each one of them doing their versions of a Rajnikanth dance. On a sweet and filmy note, Shriya Saran was seen opening up about how she first met her husband, Andrei Koscheev. Talking about it, Shriya said, “I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the south of Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei. We knew nothing about each other, but somehow we started going on dives together, and that’s how it all began.” She also shared, "The first film of mine he ever watched was Drishyam, and he got so scared after that!"

Meanwhile, Kapil’s set got a blockbuster surprise as none other than Pushpa stormed in with his iconic “Jhukega Nahin Saala” swag. Jagapathi Babu left everyone in splits with his political one-liner: “South superstars usually go into politics. I’ve always played a villain till now, but if I join politics, I’ll be the hero because wahaan toh aur bhi zyada villains hai (there are more villains there).”

Kapil Sharma has returned with the third season of his OTT version of the fun show that has been tickling bones for over a decade. Kapil Sharma's physical transformation has been a hot topic ever since the show launched. Kapil has undergone drastic weight loss and has become the fittest version of himself.

–IANS rd/