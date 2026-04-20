Kapil Sharma on the growing influence of AI in the movies

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Popular actor and comedian Kapil Sharma shared his views on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in the movies.

Speaking to IANS during the Punjabi Icon Awards 2026, Kapil shared that in today's time, it is getting increasingly difficult to differentiate between what is real and what is fake.

He was asked, "Earlier, Punjab used to be portrayed beautifully in the movies, something which has been missing after the arrival of AI. Do you see this as a positive or negative change?"

Kapil said that while technological advancement is good, it is also equally important to keep in mind the negative impact of any technology in order to minimise the risk.

"This is something the audience will have to understand. Today, it is extremely difficult to determine what is real and what is fake. As a technology, AI is good. We are heading towards development. However, we should also keep the downsides of the technology in mind," he explained.

While AI is making an impact in every field, movies are also getting heavily influenced by it over time.

Talking about Kapil's upcoming projects, he is gearing up to grace the screen with the family drama, "Daadi Ki Shaadi", in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor.

Produced by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, "Daadi Ki Shaadi" is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 8th.

Revealing the release date on social media, the makers wrote, "Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited."

Touted to be a wholesome family entertainer, "Daadi Ki Shaadi" has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.

--IANS

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