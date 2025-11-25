November 25, 2025 5:59 AM हिंदी

Kapil Sharma mourns Dharmendra's demise: Feels as if I have lost my father for the second time

Mumbai Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood star comedian and actor Kapil Sharma seems to have been griefstruck with the news of superstar Dharmendra’s demise.

The actor on November 24 took to his social edia to offer condolences. Sharing an adoroable picture of himself with Dharmdena from the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil penned a heartwarming farwell note.

“अलविदा धर्म पाजी आपका जाना बहुत ही दुखदायी है, ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे दूसरी बार पिता को खो दिया है। आपने जो प्यार और आशीर्वाद दिया वह हमेशा मेरे दिल में और यादों में रहेगा। कैसे एक पल में किसी के दिल में बस जाते हैं यह आपसे बेहतर कोई नहीं जानता था। हमारे दिल में आप हमेशा रहेंगे। ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें,” he wrote in Hindi. ( Your passing is extremely heartbreaking. It feels as if I have lost my father for the second time. The love and blessings you gave me will always remain in my heart and memories. No one knew better than you how to win someone’s heart in just a moment. You will always live in our hearts. May God grant you a place at His feet. “ Goodbye, Dharam paaji )

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kapil Sharma also took to their respective social media accounts in expressing their deep sorrow over the demise of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

Sharing a picture from her movie Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, that also starred Dharmendra, Kriti shared, ““It’s the end of an Era! But you’ll stay alive not only in all the incredible work you’ve done Dharam Ji… but also in the warmth and kindness you carried in your aura. Your smile, your warmth, your zest for life and poetry, the love with which you put a hand on my head and blessed me every time I interacted with you.. I’ll carry it in my heart forever.. Rest in peace Legend!!, followed by folding hands emoticon.

On the afternoon of Novemnber 24, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Abhishek Bachchan, superstars Aamir Khan Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone had reached the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor, in mid November, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery.

Hugh Jackman opens up on returning as Wolverine

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Dharmendra: Your soul will live through your films

India to convene Global South Biosecurity Conference as BWC marks 50 years

Chhattisgarh: 15 Maoists with Rs 48 lakh bounty surrender in Sukma

New labour reforms to strengthen worker rights, improve ground-level outcomes: Trade unions

Hungary's Gabor Benedek becomes new longest-living Olympic gold medallist after former Soviet footballer Nikita Simonyan dies aged 99.

Bengal: Man held on charges of sexual relations with woman on fake promise of marriage

Explore Kutch: Where nature, culture, and history come alive

Ayodhya abuzz as PM Modi set to hoist flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

When Salim Khan spoke about his 65-Year bond with Dharmendra: 'Both of us have seen a lot of struggles'

