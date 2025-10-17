Kanwar Dhillon reflects on his growth and evolution in television

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Kanwar Dhillon reflected on his journey in the television industry, sharing insights into how he has evolved as an actor over the years.

Starting his career at just eighteen, he described how each project has taught him valuable lessons, helping him grow from a raw talent into a seasoned performer. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Kanwar looked back over a decade of growth in television. He shared, “There’s been massive growth. When I did my first big project, I was just eighteen, learning by observing everything around me. I’ve always been someone who learns on the go, and my journey itself has been my biggest teacher. Every show has taught me something new, and over time, I’ve grown and evolved a lot. You can’t compare that early version of me to now — I was very raw back then.”

When asked how his roles have shaped him personally and professionally, Kanwar Dhillon explained that each character taught him something new and contributed to his growth. “Professionally, my roles have shaped me immensely. They’ve given me opportunities, confidence, and valuable lessons. Personally, I’ve become more grateful and grounded. I’ve worked really hard, and Pandya Store gave me a different level of recognition. It also reinforced my belief that I was making the right choices — it really boosted my confidence.”

Speaking about the success of his latest show, “Udne Ki Aasha,” the actor mentioned, “You don’t find shows like Udne Ki Aasha very often on television, and that uniqueness makes it stand out. The characters are beautifully written and relatable. I’m eternally grateful to the almighty for bringing this show into my life and to my producers Rahul sir, Srini sir, and Radhika ma’am for believing in me. It’s truly one of the best choices I’ve made in my career.”

Kanwar is currently playing the lead role in the show “Udne Ki Aasha,” which premiered on 12 March 2024 on Star Plus.

