'Kantara Chapter 1' Public Review by IANS: Lengthy runtime and dull VFX fail to impress, despite Rishab Shetty’s performance

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The highly anticipated sequel “Kantara 2” has finally released in theatres, but audience reactions suggest that the follow-up has struggled to match the impact of the original.

While the first part of the franchise became an instant favourite due to its gripping storyline, strong performances, and engaging rural backdrop, audience feel that the sequel lacks the same intensity and polish.

Many moviegoers shared their opinions, with the common sentiment being that “Kantara 2” was disappointing in comparison to the first. One audience member told IANS, “I have seen first Kantara multiple times. Chapter 2 is completely different. The rural setup is replaced by a depiction of the Kadamba dynasty, and although the first half felt slow and scattered, the second half picks up and takes the story to another level.” While some appreciated the film’s latter portions, the slow pacing in the beginning drew criticism.

Action sequences and editing were another area where moviegoers found the sequel lacking. Another moviegoer remarked, “Compared to the first part, the film was not very good. The VFX was underwhelming, and I was expecting more from the second installment, but it disappointed. The direction could have been better, especially the ending, which felt stretched. It seemed like the film was rushed in its making.”

A third audience member told us, “Part 1 was very impactful, and the climax was excellent. I feel the first part was better. This film felt a bit lengthy and gets slightly boring at times.”

“The movie was okay. The action could have been better, and the ending seemed a little stretched. However, Rishab Shetty’s acting was remarkable. He brought the tribal characters to life very convincingly,” shared another audience member.

However, some viewers praised the dialogues, acting, and certain moments of storytelling. “The film was very good. Dialogues, acting—everything was enjoyable,” shared another audience member.

Many viewers echoed views, noting that while Rishab Shetty’s performance remained a highlight, the technical execution and overall flow of the film did not match expectations.

