May 28, 2026 5:08 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor reveals Sukhwinder Singh created 'Hai Hai Mirchi' for 'Biwi No 1' during a flight

Anil Kapoor reveals Sukhwinder Singh created 'Hai Hai Mirchi' for 'Biwi No 1' during a flight

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor revealed that singer Sukhwinder Singh created the "Hai Hai Mirchi" track for the movie "Biwi No 1" on the spot during a flight.

As the David Dhawan directorial clocked 27 years on Thursday, Anil used social media to pen an emotional note, expressing his gratitude for all the love showered on the laughter ride.

He wrote, "Some films feel special, even as you’re making them. Biwi No. 1 was truly one such film. A role that was originally portrayed by Kamal Haasan, it gave me a season full of awards, a friendship with Salman that only grew stronger, and Tabu! Two films together, two blockbusters, both still living rent-free in people’s hearts even after 27 years... That's pretty precious in my books! (sic),"

Revealing how Sukhwinder Singh came up with "Hai Hai Mirchi" while on a flight, the 'Animal' actor added, "And then there was Sukhwinder Singh, who created Hai Hai Mirchi spontaneously during a flight. That’s the kind of magic this film was made of."

At the end, Anil thanked all those who made "Biwi No 1" possible.

"Thank you, David Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani, Ravi Jaffrey, and Sukhwinder Singh for this unforgettable journey. The cast, the music, the memories, everything about it remains special. Here’s to the film that gave me so much," he concluded.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing controversy between filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani and the makers of “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” producer Jackky Bhagnani decided to mark 27 years of Biwi No.1” with a special social media post.

For the unversed, Vashu Bhagnani has filed a lawsuit against Tips Industries and associated parties, alleging unauthorized use of intellectual property linked to "Biwi No.1".

However, on May 27, the makers of "Biwi No. 1" released a statement claiming that they are the “lawful owners” of the songs "Chunnari Chunnari" and "Ishq Sona Hai" from the project starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

--IANS

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