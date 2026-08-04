August 04, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut says Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest for remarks against Trisha sets a ‘good precedent’

Kangana Ranaut says Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest for remarks against Trisha sets a ‘good precedent’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut came in support of actress Trisha Krishnan after Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin made an alleged double-meaning remark about the 'Ghilli' actress.

In her latest post on social media, Kangana stated that making such vulgar jokes in public is not acceptable.

The 'Queen' actress took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society (sic)."

She further pointed out that the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin will end up setting a good precedent.

Kangana went on to add, "Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but its a good precedent".

For those who do not know, Udhayanidhi Stalin found himself in the middle of a massive controversy after his alleged double-meaning remark, referring to Trisha during a Cauvery water dispute protest in Thanjavur.

As the DMK workers started chanting Trisha's name, Udhayanidhi reportedly smirked, making a suggestive comment. However, he immediately clarified that he was referring the Cauvery river, and not the actress.

Later on, TVK workers filed an FIR, leading to the arrest of Udhayanidhi from his residence on Tuesday, despite an anticipatory bail plea in the Madras High Court.

Udhayanidhi was released on bail hours after his arrest.

Before this, actress and politician Khushbu Sundar also condemned Udhayanidhi for his remark.

Kushboo Sundar called the remark “crass, cheap and deeply derogatory.”

Her social media post read, “If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us.”

“Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies. When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape," she went on to add.

Kushboo also demanded an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi.

--IANS

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