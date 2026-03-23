March 23, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut celebrates 40th birthday with PM Modi, family

Kangana Ranaut celebrates 40th birthday with PM Modi, family

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday with PM Narendra Modi and her family in the national capital.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring herself, PM Modi and her family. In the pictures, she can be seen gifting the Prime Minister a frame, and a shawl.

She wrote in the caption, “Got time and guidance of Honorable Prime Minister along with family today. It has been a memorable birthday for me (sic)”.

Kangana is one of the most outspoken and polarising figures in the entertainment industry. She is known for both her film career and political interventions. She rose to prominence with critically and commercially successful films like ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ (and its sequel), and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, which cemented her reputation as a leading performer capable of carrying women-centric narratives. Over time, she built a brand around strong, often controversial opinions on industry practices, nationalism, and governance.

Her transition into politics came formally in 2024 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. In her electoral debut, she secured a decisive victory, winning the seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

This marked her shift from cultural influence to direct political authority as a Member of Parliament. Politically, Ranaut positions herself firmly on the nationalist right, often echoing broader ideological themes associated with the BJP. Her career now straddles cinema and governance, reflecting a growing trend of celebrity-politicians in India. Whether praised for her boldness or criticised for her rhetoric, Kangana Ranaut remains a figure who consistently drives debate across both entertainment and political spheres.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Rs 20 lakh crore spent on over 1,700 infra projects: Minister

Rs 20 lakh crore spent on over 1,700 infra projects: Minister

A debate that never needed to exist,' social media laughs off comparison between Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

IPL vs PSL: 'A debate that never needed to exist,' social media laughs it off

Oil slides after Trump delays Iran attack​ (Photo: IANS)

Oil slides after Trump delays Iran attack​

Zendaya says her film ‘The Drama’ asks pertinent question about love

Zendaya says her film ‘The Drama’ asks pertinent question about love

‘He is treated like a king there’: K. Srikkanth questions Rajasthan Royals on picking Riyan Parag as captain for Indian Premier League 2026.

‘He is treated like a king there’: Srikkanth questions Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy choice for Riyan Parag

Akshay Gupta secures victory at Nurburgring Langstrecken Series Round 2; Verstappen disqualified after overall race victory

Akshay Gupta secures victory at Nurburgring Langstrecken Series Round 2; Verstappen disqualified after overall race victory

War must not escalate, impacts economy and common man: Industry leaders

War must not escalate, impacts economy and common man: Industry leaders

West Indies penalized for slow over rate in first Women’s T20I against Australia in St. Vincent on Friday. Photo credit: ICC

West Indies penalised for slow over rate in first Women’s T20I vs Australia

India’s Anuhith Gosala clinches gold at Global Esports Games (Credit: Global Esports)

India’s Anuhith Gosala clinches gold at Global Esports Games

Govt launches initiatives to boost digital content, AI skilling, public broadcasting

Govt launches initiatives to boost digital content, AI skilling, public broadcasting