Kaneria on Asia Cup Trophy Row: Had Naqvi been just ACC or PCB chief, India would've have accepted the trophy

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria weighed in on the Asia Cup trophy presentation controversy, stating that Team India would have accepted the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi had he been just the Asian Cricket Council president rather than being directly involved with the Pakistan government.

After beating Pakistan by five wickets in the summit clash, the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony, following a 90 minute delay, from ACC chief Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board , Asian Cricket Council and also Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

“Mohsin Naqvi is a Federal Minister in the Pakistan government. Had he been just the ACC chief or PCB chief, India would have accepted the trophy from him. But since he is directly involved with the Pakistan government, that’s why Gautam Gambhir’s boys avoided him,” Kaneria told IANS.

The former leg-spinner further suggested that Naqvi should have stepped aside and allowed another official to handle the ceremony.

“Mohsin should have delegated the task to someone else—there must have been plenty of his ‘chelas’ around,” he added.

While the match ended around 10.30 pm Dubai time, in a thrilling final-over finish, the wait for the presentation went on until close to midnight.Before the ceremony Indian team management had enquired who would be presenting the silverware.

They indicated willingness to receive it from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi is said to have rejected the proposal.

When the presentation ceremony began, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, opener Abhishek Sharma and batter Tilak Varma received their individual awards from other dignitaries on stage.

When Naqvi finally stepped onto the dais, the Indian side made clear they would not accept the trophy from him. Moments later, the trophy was discreetly removed from the venue, leaving the champions without their prize.

"I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," Simon Doull, the presenter for the host broadcaster, said at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Agha accepted the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, after which the ceremony came to an end.

