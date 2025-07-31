July 31, 2025 11:41 PM हिंदी

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Ahmedabad, July 31 (IANS) Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Gujarat’s Kandla has commissioned the country’s first ‘Make in India’ 1-megawatt capacity green hydrogen plant.

The plant was operationalised just four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a 10 MW green hydrogen facility during his visit to Bhuj in May 2025.

With this, Kandla becomes the first Indian port to house a megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility, underlining Gujarat’s growing role in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

The plant was inaugurated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in the presence of Minister Shantanu Thakur, Ministry Secretary T.K. Ramachandran, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, and other senior officials.

Highlighting the project's rapid execution, Minister Sonowal praised the DPA for achieving a major engineering feat in record time.

“In just four months since the foundation stone of the 10 MW plant was laid, the first 1 MW module has become operational - setting a new benchmark for India’s green hydrogen sector,” he said.

The facility is expected to produce approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually, significantly contributing to decarbonising maritime operations and enhancing India’s position in environment-friendly port management. The minister also lauded DPA's prior achievements in green initiatives, including commissioning India’s first fully electric ‘Make in India’ tug.

He emphasised that the development of a self-reliant hydrogen ecosystem, engineered entirely by Indian experts, sets an inspiring precedent for other ports to adopt sustainable and future-ready technologies.

Applauding the L&T engineering team and the entire DPA staff, Sonowal called the successful commissioning of this complex project a “landmark in India’s clean energy mission”, aligned with the broader vision of ‘Healthy India, Prosperous India’.

Commissioned in 1952, it handles a significant share of India’s cargo traffic and has consistently ranked among the top five major ports in terms of cargo volume.

In FY 2023–24, DPA handled over 130 million tonnes of cargo, including crude oil, fertilisers, coal, and containers.

The port boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, including multi-cargo berths, a container terminal, and dedicated freight corridors, and is a critical hub for India’s energy imports and industrial exports.

--IANS

janvi/dan

LATEST NEWS

A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas (Photo Credit: A R Rahman Instagram)

A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas; Says he is amazed by the singer's research work and love for Indian classical music

Devon Conway, Daryll Mitchell help New Zealand take lead against fighting Zimbabwe on Day 2 of the first Test in Bulawayo on Thursday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket/BlackCaps/X

1st Test: Conway, Mitchell help New Zealand take lead against fighting Zimbabwe

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Tejashwi hits out at Nitish Kumar after two children burnt alive in Patna's Janipur

Tejashwi hits out at Nitish Kumar after two children burnt alive in Patna's Janipur

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Sonali Bendre reveals what she finds more challenging - hosting or judging

Sonali Bendre reveals what she finds more challenging - hosting or judging

Shocking reports on voter fraud will be revealed on Aug 5: Venugopal

Shocking reports on voter fraud will be revealed on Aug 5: Venugopal

No such category as ‘suspicious voters’ under Representation of the People Act, says Law Minister in RS

No such category as ‘suspicious voters’ under Representation of the People Act, says Law Minister in RS

Nithya Menen on her film 19(1)(a): A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree

Nithya Menen on her film 19(1)(a): A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree

10-man Mohun Bagan put it across Mohammedan Sporting in the 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

134th Durand Cup: 10-man Mohun Bagan put it across Mohammedan Sporting