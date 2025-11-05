Kamal Haasan's production house to produce Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) In news that is bound to thrill Tamil film lovers all across the globe, Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing his close friend and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's next film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173.

One of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, will be directing this film, which will be a magnum opus, Kamal Haasan disclosed. Taking to the X timeline to share an official statement released by his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan penned a Tamil poem, which when loosely translated read, "As wind, as rain, as river, we will pour." We will rejoice, we will live."

The statement of his production house read, “Superstar Rajinikanth is set to headline in the magnum opus #Thalaivar173, under Kamal Haasan’s RaajKamal Films International banner, directed by Sundar C.” “This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan—a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.”

Commemorating 44 years of Raajkamal Films International, #Thalaivar173 unites Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s direction in a landmark production envisioned by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.” The statement went on to disclose that #Thalaivar173 was slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027. Haasan also posted a picture of himself with Rajnikanth while announcing the project

A few months ago, Rajnikanth, who had clocked his 50 glorious years in the entertainment industry, was congratulated by Kamal. Taking to his X timeline to pen a post celebrating Rajinikanth's impressive achievement, Kamal Haasan had said, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee."

