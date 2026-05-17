Kamal Haasan urges Vijay govt to launch OTT platform, submits 6-point push for Tamil cinema

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has submitted a six-point memorandum to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, seeking major policy interventions aimed at revitalising the Tamil film industry.

The proposals include the launch of a state-owned OTT platform, tax relief measures, stronger anti-piracy enforcement, and incentives to support film production and theatre owners.

Haasan met the Chief Minister late Saturday and detailed his demands through a post on X on Sunday, describing the recommendations as measures intended to strengthen the future of Tamil cinema and protect the interests of all stakeholders connected to the industry.

One of the key proposals put forward by the actor was the creation of a government-backed OTT platform that would provide Tamil audiences with affordable access to Tamil films, independent productions and documentaries. “I request the Tamil Nadu government to launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences could access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries at affordable and subsidised rates,” Haasan said.

He also called for the abolition of the existing four per cent local body entertainment tax, arguing that the burden of rising production expenses and increasing operational costs for theatres and distributors has significantly impacted the industry.

According to Haasan, removing the tax would provide much-needed financial relief to filmmakers and exhibitors struggling with increasing costs.

The MNM chief further stressed the need for stronger action against digital piracy, which he said continues to cause heavy losses to the film industry.

He urged the government to establish a dedicated anti-piracy enforcement wing within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department with powers to enable real-time takedowns of pirated content.

To improve theatre revenues, Haasan also requested permission for theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows daily for all films. He additionally proposed making an eight-week mandatory OTT release window for films released in the state to protect theatre owners and distributors from losing revenue due to early digital releases.

Haasan’s final recommendation was the introduction of a film production incentive scheme aimed at restoring Tamil Nadu as a leading film production hub, while also generating employment opportunities and promoting tourism across the state.

MNM, which is an ally of the DMK, did not contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

--IANS

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