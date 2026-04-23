Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan cast their vote, flaunt inked fingers

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and his actress daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes on Thursday morning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Shruti posted on her Instagram Stories, first sharing a picture of herself flaunting her inked finger and writing: “Did you vote?”

She then posted another image featuring her alongside her father Kamal Haasan. The two were seen posing for the shutterbugs as they showcased their inked fingers proudly.

Polling for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on Thursday across all 234 constituencies, with over 5.73 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in a fiercely contested four-cornered battle.

The electoral contest primarily features the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making this one of the most competitive elections in recent years.

Voting commenced early in the morning, with voters seen queuing up in large numbers at polling booths, reflecting strong public enthusiasm to participate in the democratic process.

Prominent personalities were among the early voters. Actor and Madurai Central candidate Sundar C cast his vote at a polling station in Mandaveli, Chennai. He was accompanied by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and their daughter. The trio waited in line along with other voters before exercising their franchise.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the electoral verdict will determine the next government in Tamil Nadu.

On the film front, Kamal will next be seen in the second installment of Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Shruti was last seen in Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram.

--IANS

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