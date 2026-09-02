Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & others wish Pawan Kalyan as he turns 55

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan turned 55 years old on Wednesday. Celebrating the special day, several members from the fraternity wished him with lovely social media posts.

'RRR' star Ram Charan, who is Pawan Kalyan's nephew, shared on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Wishing the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan Garu a very Happy Birthday You have always been a great source of inspiration to me. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more wonderful years ahead. Love you, Babai (sic)".

Kamal Haasan wrote, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Wishing you good health, strength and a long, fulfilling journey of meaningful public service."

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Many Happy Returns of the day to Power Star @PawanKalyan garu #OGPowerStar".

Mahesh Babu dropped a throwback pic with Pawan Kalyan and said, “Happy Birthday @pawankalyan …. May the year ahead bring you more strength to pursue everything you believe in… Wishing you the very best always”

His other nephew, Varun Tej, added, "Happy birthday Babai! Forever proud of the journey you’ve taken and the values you’ve always stood by. You’ve always been someone I look up to. Wishing you tons of strength and good health babai! Love you always, my power storm!"

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan's better half, Anna Konidala, also posted a heartfelt birthday wish for him, saying, "Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts and prayers - a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!

Not just that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared on X, "Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society."

--IANS

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