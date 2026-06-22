Kamal Haasan, Raghava Lawrence greet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on birthday

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan and actor and producer Raghava Lawrence were among several celebrities who greeted former actor and present day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on his birthday on Monday.

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan in Tamil wrote, " My heartfelt birthday wishes to Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Chief and my beloved younger brother Vijay, who has won the love of crores of hearts."

Actor and producer Raghava Lawrence, who only recently expressed his desire to join politics, too took to his X timeline to greet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

He wrote, "Every year, I wish my Nanba (friend) a happy birthday. But this year it’s extra special and I’m happy to say, Happy Birthday to Honorable Chief Minister of Tamilnadu! @TVKVijayHQ"

Several other film celebrities such as Shanthanu and Khushbu Sundar, production houses and distribution entities too greeted Vijay on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi too greeted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the occasion of his birthday.

While Prime Minister Modi, in his birthday message on X, said, "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life", the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his greeting, said, "Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state’s progress."

For the unaware, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who was born on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, celebrates his 52nd birthday on Monday. Vijay, who was a popular star in Tamil cinema, formally entered politics in 2024 by launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party made its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and emerged as the single-largest party in the state, winning 108 of the 234 seats.

--IANS

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