Kamal Haasan: Imagine what India could achieve if every sport had a similar domestic ecosystem!

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Pointing out that the back-to-back ICC Men's T20 Cricket World cups and the Women's World cup that had been won were testament to India's deep domestic ecosystem -- from the Ranji Trophy to the IPL, actor, politician and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan on Monday asked people to imagine what India could achieve if every sport had a similar ecosystem.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a congratulatory post to the Indian Men's cricket team on winning the T 20 World Cup, the acting ace and politician wrote, "Our Men in Blue, back-to-back ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions! Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup runners-up. Women’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup champions. A testament to India’s deep domestic ecosystem, from the Ranji Trophy to the IPL. @BCCI"

He then said, "Imagine what India could achieve if every sport had such domestic ecosystem. The potential of India’s youth is limitless. From gullies to grand stadiums, from childhood dreams to world champions - India rises. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #T20WorldChampions."

Kamal Haasan was the latest to congratulate the Indian cricket team on their fantastic win. Several south stars including actors Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh have already expressed joy at India retaining the T20 World Cup and congratulated the team for their phenomenal effort.

For the unaware, India, on Sunday, became the first team to retain the Men’s T20 World Cup title and win the crown for a record three times after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in front of 86,824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, powered India to 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, before Bumrah and Axar Patel (3-27) ripped through New Zealand’s top order to seal victory. The visitors were dismissed for 159 in 19 overs, with only Tim Seifert offering resistance through a fighting 52.

