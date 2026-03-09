Kriti Sanon wishes 'Jiju' Stebin Ben on birthday: Happiest to call you Family

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon has penned the sweetest birthday wish for her "Jiju' Stebin Ben as he turned a year older on Monday.

Sharing a goofy yet adorable photo with Stebin on her Insta Stories, Kriti penned a heartfelt note in which she revealed that she feels the happiest to call the singer a part of her family.

Kriti further admitted that she is in awe of Stebin's talent.

Expressing her pride in his incredible journey so far, Kriti wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happiest Birthday Stebssss!! Proud of your journey, in awe of your sheer talent & happiest to call you Fam! Always rooting for you!! (sic)"

The 'Tere Ishk Mein' actress dropped another picture with her brother-in-law, giving him a warm hug, and wrote, "Brother from another mother! Love you!!"

Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, also compiled a heartmelting wish for her husband on social media, saying, "Words could never express how grateful I am for you...for the extraordinary man that you are. You are my safe place, where I get to be soft, silly, and completely me."

Nupur and Stebin tied the knot this January in Udaipur as per both Hindu and Christian rituals after being in a relationship for some time.

Kriti, who shared multiple glimpses from the wedding festivities on her social media handle, disclosed in one of the posts that Nupur and Stebin dated for around five years before getting hitched.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress also said that after her sister Nupur's wedding, she did not just gain a brother-in-law but also a friend for life.

“Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you," Kriti wrote.

