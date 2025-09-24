Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Tamil cinema legend, and member of Rajya Sabha Kamal Haasan is lauding ‘Lalettan’ Mohanlal in light of him being conferred with India’s highest honour in cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Award Lifetime Achievement Award.

On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of the Malayalam megastar from the 71st National Award ceremony. In the picture, the veteran actor can be seen receiving the honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Lauding his fellow cinema veteran, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Delighted to see my dear friend Lalettan @Mohanlal honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A true artist whose craft has touched millions and will continue to inspire generations. A richly deserved recognition”.

Mohanlal, who is fondly known as Lalettan in Kerala, is one of the most prolific actors in Indian cinema. He has been serving delectable treats of his performances across genres in Malayalam cinema with a career spanning close to 5 decades.

The actor made his film debut in 1978 with a minor role in ‘Thiranottam’, which was released later in 2005. He rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s with versatile performances spanning drama, action, comedy, and thrillers. He is known for his natural acting style and expressive dialogue delivery. The senior actor has appeared in over 350 films across multiple Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

His career is studded with iconic films and roles that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. His repertoire includes classics like ‘Rajavinte Makan’ established him as an action star, while ‘Kireedam’, ‘Bharatham’ and ‘Vanaprastham’, ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Narasimham’ and ‘Spadikam’. He has also made notable contributions to Hindi and Tamil cinema, with films like Iruvar (1997) and Company (2002).

The actor has received multiple accolades, including five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. He is also involved in philanthropic activities and is known for his support of arts and cultural initiatives in Kerala.

--IANS

aa/