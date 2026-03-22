Kalki Koechlin on consecutive horror projects: It has been challenging from a nervous system point of view

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Kalki Koechlin, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming show ‘Anarth’, has spoken up about exploring the space of horror.

This marks her 2nd show in the horror genre after her OTT show ‘Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery’, which was released a few months ago. The actress shared with IANS that working in consecutive horror projects has posed a significant challenge to her nervous system.

The actress told IANS, “Horror has been challenging from a nervous system point of view, in Anarth especially, the role demanded a frantic and depressed energy which isn’t easy to carry around for two months of shoot”.

She further mentioned, “It was a great team though, everyone did a great job of bringing the world of the series alive and watch out cos this one is going to give you sleepless nights”.

Earlier, Kalki had shared that the fictional nature of her character Irena in ‘Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery’ allowed them a certain emotional access without distorting reality. Shedding further light on her character, Kalki shared that although Gaurav's character was based on a real person; her character was a result of the writer's imagination, giving them a certain level of freedom.

She earlier said, “Irene is a fictional character, but Gaurav and the Indian Paranormal Society were very much real. In fact, the Indian Paranormal Society still exists. That gave us a certain freedom in how we approached the supernatural elements, while also staying rooted in reality."

Sharing what she found interesting about the show, Kalki shared, "What I really liked about the show was how it moves between the past and the present at the same time. You’re not just watching an investigation unfold, you’re feeling how history, memory, and unanswered questions keep bleeding into the present”

Meanwhile, ‘Anarth’ is set to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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