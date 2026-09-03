'Kalki 2898 AD' makers caution public about fake casting calls; urge people not to make payments to anyone claiming to represent them

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers of director Nag Ashwin's magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD', on Thursday issued a statement, cautioning the public to be aware of fake casting calls and individuals who were falsely claiming to represent them.

Well known production house Vyjayanthi Movies, which is producing the immensely popular franchise featuring a number of top starts including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, took to its social media timelines to share a statement in this regard.

It shared the statement, saying, "Important Clarification: Please beware of fake casting calls and individuals falsely claiming to represent #VyjayanthiMovies. #Kalki2898AD."

In its statement, the production house said, "Vyjayanthi movies would like to clarify that we are not associated with, nor have we authorised, any third-party agency, company, individual, or casting representative to conduct auditions or casting on our behalf."

The production house urged people not to share their details with any such persons or agencies. It wrote, "Please do not share personal information, audition material, or make any payments to anyone claiming to represent us."

Vyjayanthi Movies pointed out that it reserved all rights to take appropriate legal action against any unauthorised use or misrepresentation of its name.

"For authentic information, please rely only on Vyjayanthi Movies' official social media handles."

It may be recalled that the first part of Nag Ashwin's magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD', which had emerged a huge blockbuster, had won two National awards at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Stating that they were deeply honoured and grateful to receive the two National Awards that had been awarded to their film, the makers of the film had said that awards like these inspired them to keep dreaming bigger, tell stories that resonated across generations, and take Indian cinema to even greater heights.

At the awards, Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' won in two categories. The film won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award and the Award for Best Production Designer.

--IANS

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