September 09, 2025 12:48 AM हिंदी

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco and her fiance Tom Pelphrey are struggling "a little hard to juggle" their acting careers after embracing parenthood.

The Big Bang Theory actress and her fiance Tom are busy raising their three-year-old daughter Matilda, but the ‘Ozark’ star has now confessed it's a struggle aligning their work with spending time at home but they have been taking it in turns to take on larger jobs, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told The Independent newspaper, "(It can be) a little hard to juggle but any of the negatives are far outweighed by the positives. We’ve both been doing this (taking turns on jobs) for a while, we’ve lived a certain amount of life, and our priority is our family”.

When asked about the challenges of raising a child in 2025, he added, "I’m sure every generation feels this way. The way that technology is growing and advancing, it’s like, who the hell knows what it’s doing? I still don’t think we fully understand what having the internet has done to our brains, let alone social media, and now we’re getting into AI. What I feel pulled towards is more connection, like the desire for time spent with my daughter, connecting”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, however, Tom insisted the couple are happiest when they are at home in the back yard with their daughter and their pets.

He said, "I’ll tell you what we do a lot. Take our shoes off, and go in the yard with the dogs. There’s a lot of that in our house”.

The couple has been dating since 2022 and they announced their engagement last summer, but Kaley previously admitted she may want to wait until they have a second child before they decide to get married.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of season

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order (Photo: IANS)

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in the event to be played at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in TN

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India