Kaley Cuoco lauds fiance for encouraging her to take ‘Vanished’ role

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco has a solid support system. The actress has shared that her fiance always has her back.

The actress, 40, portrays the role of a woman named Alice who uncovers the secret life of her boyfriend, Tom (Sam Claflin) in ‘Vanished’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

After her boyfriend goes missing on their trip to the south of France. The four-episode miniseries filmed on location in Marseille, and Kaley Cuoco reveals it took a push from partner Tom Pelphrey for her to ultimately agree to the role.

She told ‘People’, “Definitely, there were weeks prior leading up that I kept changing my mind. I was like, ‘I can't leave for two months’”.

She further mentioned, “Then I wake up, I'm like, ‘I could leave for a year’. I was out of my mind. My fiance was like, ‘You got to go’. He was so wonderful about it, and he was like, ‘Go, we will take care of things here. We're going to be fine’”.

As per ‘People’, at the time, Cuoco and Pelphrey’s daughter Matilda, who they welcomed in 2023 before becoming engaged in August 2024, had just turned two. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ alum says her biggest struggle was deciding to leave them at home.

She continued, “I wanted to bring them along, and Tom and I made this deal. I said, ‘Let me get there. Let me see what the world is like there, and then we will decide’. And the minute I got there, I spent 24 hours in Marseille, as much as I loved it, in my soul, it was not a place for a two-year-old. It was too busy. It was stressful. The house I was living in was on the side of a mountain. There was nowhere to walk. It just was not ideal”.

"And I think what was beautiful about that is I trusted my gut and I said, ‘This is not the place for her’. And my whole family was like, ‘Got it, noted. We got it’. And I was able to just separate myself and immerse myself in this new life for these handful of weeks, knowing that everything was taken care of at home”, she added.

